HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for James T. Russell, 74, will be today, August 7, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at Hartselle City Cemetery with Phillip Hines officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Family and friends will visit at the graveside after the service.
Mr. Russell died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born November 17, 1945, in Morgan County to Emmett Oneal Russell and Lois Mae Segars Russell. He was employed by Hutto Printing as a printing press operator, prior to his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bryon Roosevelt Russell.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Russell; one son, T.J. Russell; one daughter, Nikki Lynn Russell; and sister, Linda Sue Harvey.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.