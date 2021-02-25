EVA — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for James T. “Tommy” Moses, 70, will be Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 4:00 P.M. at Eva Cemetery with Brother Jeff Allred officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No public visitation is scheduled.
Mr. Moses died on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born August 15, 1950, in Cullman County to O.D. Moses and Marie Young Moses, who preceded him in death.
He was employed by Natural Resources Conservation Services as a soil technician, prior to his retirement. He was a member of the Westside Baptist Church at Eva and served the Town of Eva as a volunteer firefighter and EMT.
His pride and joy were his grandchildren. After retirement he enjoyed his tractors and cattle and his grandchildren will continue to follow in his footsteps with this love. He had wonderful friends throughout all his farming days. He loved collecting toy and pedal tractors. He was always up for finding a deal with his buddy, Aycock. His weekend mornings were spent finding treasures at Lacon Tradeday.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Jane Moses; daughter, Jessica Scott (Tim); brothers, George Moses (Jane) and Larry Moses; sister, Cathy Taylor (David); grandchildren, Arleigh Grace Scott, Zane Scott and Kadie Scott; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Zane Scott, Jeff Adkins, Bryan Taylor, Matthew Taylor, Kenneth Hampton, Barry Hampton.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Eva Volunteer Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers, please “Pass it on” with a random act of kindness.
To protect our friends and family.. Please Wear Your Mask and social distance.
