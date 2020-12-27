DANVILLE — A graveside service and interment for James Tarvon McCaghren, 78 of Danville, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Red Hill Cemetery with Bro. Greg Alred officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing.
Mr. McCaghren was born August 17, 1942 in Danville, AL to J.T McCaghren and Forie Elizabeth Boger McCaghren. He worked as a lab technician for Solutia. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, and a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Jean McCaghren of Danville, AL; son, Joe McCaghren of Hartselle, AL; stepson, Chuckie Cole, (Kristi) of Danville, AL; daughters, Anna “Cricket” McCaghren Wilson (Paul) of Hartselle, AL, and Dee Dee McCaghren Murphy (Jason) of Hartselle, AL; stepdaughter, Amanda Cole of Hartselle, AL; sister, Pat Davis; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Joe McCaghren, Paul Wilson, Jordan Parker, Jason Murphy, Jesse Murphy, and Dakota Wilson.
