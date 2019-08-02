LACEY’S SPRING — James Titus “Jimmy” Morrow Jr., 68, died July 30, 2019. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Calvary Holiness Church. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Morrow Family Cemetery. Peck Funeral Home is directing.
