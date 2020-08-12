EVA — Funeral service for James W. “Dub” Williams, 95, will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Roger Ammons officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Union Hill Freewill Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Brother Williams died on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born July 3, 1925, in Coffee County to Sterling Walton Williams and Selma Anderson Williams. He was a member of the Union Hill Freewill Baptist Church and was a minister. Brother Williams began his life in the depression and later enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served for 25 years in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. Music was his passion and he played with Country Music Greats such as: Kitty Wells, Little Jimmie Dickens, George Morgan, Rose Maddux and a host of many others. He retired from Profession Carriers of the South in Huntsville, AL at the age of 83 and continued to live his life singing in bands and Gospel groups. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Joyce Bice Williams and a son, Rudy Michael Williams.
Survivors include two daughters, Trudy Williams Stewart, Pittsville, WI and Ramona Williams Lee, Eva, AL; one brother, Bobby Williams (Annie Merle), Troy, AL; five grandchildren, Dallas Hanvey, Jon Hanvey, Kris Williams (Shannon), Keri Lee, Kamron Butler (Summer); and five great-grandchildren, Brady Hanvey, Joshua Williams, Elizabeth Williams, Evan Williams, Adeline Butler.
