DECATUR — James W. Smithson, 79, of Decatur, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. A Celebration of Life for Mr. Smithson will be on Sunday, November 10, at 2:00 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin one hour prior at the church. He will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery.
James was born on October 13, 1940 to parents, Ewell and Margaret Smithson in Russellville, AL. He graduated from Russellville High School and Auburn University. James later married the love of his life, Patricia Haney Smithson.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
James is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia; daughter, Virginia Smithson Eden; son, Charles Richard Smithson (Jessica); grandchildren, Jack, Bates and Oliver Eden and Bennett, Anna Kate and Maggie Smithson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Central United Methodist Building Fund or a charity of your choice.
