FALKVILLE — Funeral service for James Wayne Vest, 77, will be Monday, January 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tim McCormick officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Herring Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Vest died on Friday, January 7, 2022 at his residence. He was born December 1, 1944, in Morgan County to Tilmon James Vest and Madge Lorraine Bates Vest. He was employed with Monsanto, as a maintenance technician, prior to his retirement. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a member of the Ebenezer Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Freewill Baptist Church and pastored for nine years. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents and Janice Felkins, who was like a daughter to him.
Survivors include his wife, Alene Cooper Vest; son, Bryan Vest, Falkville, AL; daughter, Charlotte Vest Robinson (Christopher), Decatur, AL; brothers, Vance Vest (Anne) and Billy Vest (Dona); six grandchildren and five great- grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Vest, Caleb Vest, Blake Eason, Thomas Cooper, Keith Dougherty, Daniel Perry.
