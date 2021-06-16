DANVILLE — James Willard Cole, 88, of Danville passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jonathan Proctor and Bro. Francis Proctor officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Born on October 3, 1932 to the late Lowell and Rena Cole, Willard was a member of Speake Christian Fellowship. He was a 1951 graduate of Speake High School and was employed for 36 years by the U.S. Forest Service with the Bankhead District.
Survivors include his son, Jackie Cole (Beth); his daughter, Shelia Kerby (Kenny); three grandchildren, Nicholas Cole (Cindy), Kristy Cook (Bryan) and Libby Lovelady (Chris); two stepgrandchildren, Kari Driver (Josh) and Aaron Shelnutt (Amber); seven great-grandchildren; seven stepgreat-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Nadine Lipscomb Cole; his parents; three brothers, Harold “Red” Cole, Curtis Cole and Bernard Cole; and two sisters, Betty Jo Cole and Francis Hyde.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Cole, Wren Cole, Bryan Cook, Parker Cook, Logan Cook and Chris Lovelady.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Joel Johns and Cullman Regional Medical Center Staff.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Joel Johns and Cullman Regional Medical Center Staff.
