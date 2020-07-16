Somerville — Funeral service for James William “Jay” Hamilton, age 57, of Somerville, will be Friday, July 17, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Terry Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service.
Mr. Hamilton, who died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his residence, was born May 6, 1963, in Decatur, to James Monroe Hamilton and Audrey Roberts Hamilton. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Rita J. Hicks and Julia Ann Wallace (Jim). Mr. Hamilton was a U. S. Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Tanya Copeland Hamilton of Somerville; two sons, James William “Will” Hamilton, Jr. (Taryn) of Huntsville and Jayson C. Hamilton (Brooke) of Priceville; two sisters, Linda Shirley (Wayne) and Lesley Shelton (Tim); seven grandchildren, Bradley, Lydia, Conner, Kaiden, Dane, West and Raeleigh; mother-in-law, Margie Richardson of Decatur; sister-in-law, Donna McDaniel (Mark) of Hampton Cove; and brother-in-law, Wayne Copeland (Rose) of Decatur.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
