FALKVILLE — Funeral service for James William Wilhite, 87, of Falkville, will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Wilhite Family Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Wilhite died July 25, 2020 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born October 26, 1932 in Morgan County to James Spurgeon Wilhite and Rosa Bell Higdon Wilhite. Mr. Wilhite retired from Americold Co. in Cullman County. Mr. Wilhite was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Venetia Wilhite Calvert; his parents; and a sister, Georgia Barber.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Margie Nell Wilhite; two sons, Daniel Kevin Wilhite (Leigh Ann)and Kenneth James Wilhite; two grandsons raised as sons, James Garren Wilhite (Dana) and Anthony Shane Wilhite; four grandchildren, Daniel Thomas Wilhite (Heather), Blake William Wilhite, James Corey Wilhite, and Brandon Riley Wilhite; seven great grandchildren; and two brothers, Eugene Wilhite and Gary Wilhite (Gretta).
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
