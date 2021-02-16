DECATUR — Funeral service for Jamison Byron “Jamie” Manly, 51 of Decatur, will be Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Phil Waldrop, Reverend Joe McKaig, and Jason Barrett officiating. Burial will be in the Owen Chapel Cemetery at Youngstown in Lawrence County with Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is planned.
Mr. Manly was born February 8, 1970, in Lawrence County, AL to Ron Manly and Gail White Manly. He passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at his residence. Jamison was a Member of Decatur Baptist Church for 25 years. He asked Jesus into his heart at age 12 and was a witness of Jesus’ saving grace. He was a loving son to his parents and wonderful brother to his brother.
Survivors include his parents, Ron and Gail Manly; and brother, Michael Manly.
He is also survived by a large family of loving Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
Pallbearers will be Billy Wayne White, Tyron White, Andy White, Phillip Manly, Bart Stephenson, and Jonathan Sivley.
