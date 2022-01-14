Ruth Balcom, 12 p.m., Hartselle Church of Christ
Arthur Emerson, 12 p.m., Reynolds Funeral Home, Decatur
Jamaal Jackson, 2 p.m., Sterrs Cemetery, Decatur
Virginia Morrow, 11 a.m., Decatur City Cemetery
Debra Niles, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Venita Proctor, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Thomas Reeves, 1 p.m., Phillips Chapel Holy Church of Christ
Martha Sivley, 1 p.m., The Church at Stone River, Decatur
Gina Steward, 1 p.m., Ebenezer Cemetery, Town Creek
