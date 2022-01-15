Patricia Bennett, 2-6, American Legion Post #52, Hartselle
Jerry Bloodworth, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
James Cornelius, 11-12:45 visitation, Jackson Memory, Town Creek
Steve Davis, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Ussery Etheredge, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Helen Gatlin, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Darrell Jackson, 12 p.m., First Missionary Baptist, Decatur
Edwin Wyle, 2 p.m., St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Decatur
