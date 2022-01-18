George Coots, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Barbara Ellis, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home
Macon Gilbert, Graveside 2:30 p.m., Athens City Cemetery
Fred Keeney, 10:30 a.m., Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church, Decatur
Geraldine McKenzie, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home Chapel
Dell Moore, 1 p.m., True Faith Ministries Life Center
Betty Roberson, 11 a.m., Graveside Coldwater Baptist Church Cemetery
