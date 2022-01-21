Billy Cagle, 1 p.m., Harmony Grove Church
Bobby Calvery, 5 p.m., Reynolds Funeral Home, Decatur
Jeffrey Dutton, 3 p.m., East Highland Baptist Church
Pearl Eastmond, 10:30 a.m., Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church
Bryce Lipscomb, 12 p.m., Mt. Zion MB Church
Mike Morgan, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.