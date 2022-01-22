Randy Brewington, 12:30-2 visitation, Elliott Funeral Home
Denise Johnson, 1 p.m., United Pentecostal Jubilee House of Prayer
Roy Jones, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home
Terry Russell, 2 p.m., Sterrs Cemetery, Decatur
Luke Sparks, 12-2 visitation, Parkway Funeral Home
Deborah Thomas, 2 p.m., Mt. Hope Baptist Church
Jerry Turowski, 11 a.m., Union Hill Cemetery
Anne Walker, 2 p.m., Grave River Community Church
Caroline Whitmer, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.