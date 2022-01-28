Shirley Appleton, 3 p.m., Rock Springs Cemetery
Chelzee Cannon, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Carlton Hanner, 6-8 visitation, Peck Funeral Home
James Horton, 1 p.m., Jackson Chapel CME Church in Courtland
Clendon Jones, 12 p.m., Red Bank MB Church
