Andrew Armstrong, 2 p.m., Moulton Memory Gardens
Valerie Brown, 12 p.m., United Pentecostal Jubilee House of Prayer
Estelle Fair, Graveside 10:30 a.m., Moulton Memory Gardens
Katherine Joseph, 2-6, Burningtree Country Club
Mary Mills, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Ester Orr, 12 p.m., Mt. Zion MB Church
Joseph Robinson, 1:30 p.m., East Church of Christ
Lovick Sharp, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Sam Slemp, 12 p.m., The Church at Stone River, Decatur
Wanda Smith, 12 p.m., The Ark Family Worship Center
Brian Wallace, 11 a.m., Reynolds Funeral Home, Decatur
Norma Wilcox, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
