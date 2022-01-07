Sandra Adams, 2 p.m., Decatur First United Methodist Church
Billy Culver, 12 p.m., Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church
Jesse Farley, 12 p.m., Blackground Cemetery
Linda Grimes, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Annie Whatley, 11:30 a.m., Hartselle First United Methodist Church
Martha Witherspoon, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Maillen Young, 1 p.m., New Hope North Missionary Baptist Church
