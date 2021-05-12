HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Jane Ann Frutiger Fields, 73, will be Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church with Brother Clayton Speed officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the church.
Mrs. Fields died on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at her residence. She was born March 21, 1948, in Jefferson County to James C. Frutiger and Virginia Lee Scott Frutiger. Jane Ann was a 1966 Cullman High School Graduate and the 1965 Homecoming Queen. She taught school for 28 years and loved F.E. Burleson Elementary School, all of her students, her fellow staff and principals. She retired teaching in 1998 and spent her retirement reading, cooking and mostly spending time and supporting her grandchildren, who she loved dearly. Her favorite team was the Alabama Crimson Tide, and she loved listening to Eli Gold. She was inducted into the Hartselle Educator Hall of Fame in 2019. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Hartselle and served on the Library Committee, helped with VBS, and enjoyed the Senior Adult Ministry.
Survivors include her husband, Larry D. Fields, Hartselle, AL; daughters, Mandee Fields Boster (Tony), Hartselle, AL and Krisee Fields Terry (Jared), Hartselle, AL; brothers, John Frutiger (Gail), Cullman, AL and Tommy Frutiger, Tuscaloosa, AL; grandchildren, Jackson Terry (Bella), Eli Terry, Emilee Boster, Brody Boster and Cooper Boster.
Pallbearers will be Jared Terry, Tony Boster, Greg Mayo, Jackson Terry, David Wood, Jonathan Frutiger.
Donations in her memory may be made to The First Baptist Church Library Fund, F.E. Burleson Elementary School and the Hospice of the Valley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.