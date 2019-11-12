DECATUR — Funeral service for Jane Atchley, 85, will be today, November 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Point Mallard Parkway Baptist Church with Bro. J.D. Thorne officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
Mrs. Atchley died on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was born December 7, 1933, in Morgan County to Hubert Ernest Barber and Ruby Mae Murphy Barber.She was a beautician prior to her retirement, a member of the Point Mallard Parkway Baptist Church and a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Preceding her in death were her husband, Harold Atchley; one grandson, Randall Gorden; a sister, three brothers and her parents.
Survivors include one son, Steve Atchley (Carol), Decatur; three daughters, Beverly Gorden, Murfreesboro, TN, Patty Annerton (Tony), Hartselle and Benita Hillis (Steve), Decatur; one sister, Sandra Garner (Tommy), Decatur; eight grandchildren, Jason Atchley (Ashley), Madison, Blake Atchley (Mary), Alpharetta, GA, Drew Atchley (Alex), Madison, Samuel Gorden (Elizabeth), Murfreesboro, TN, Stephen Gorden (Shanna), Fountain, CO, Derek Annerton (Bess), Decatur, Courtney Jones (Nick), Elkmont and Katie Annerton, Hartselle; 15 great-grandchildren, Dixie Gorden, Travis Gorden, Jonathan Gorden, Audrey Gorden, Zeke Gorden, Brooks Atchley, Randall Gorden, Bryce Annerton, Bailey Annerton, Nicholas Jones, Griffin Jones, Barrett Jones, William Jones, Gideon Jones and Bostyn Basinger.
Her grandsons, a nephew, Rusty Barber and Josh Skinner will serve as pallbearers. Honorary junior pallbearers will be her great-grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to the Point Mallard Parkway Baptist Church.
