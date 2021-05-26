DECATUR — Jane Brown Winton, born July 11, 1919 in Lexington, KY, passed away in peace on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. She is survived by daughters, Mary Winton McAlister and Carolyn Winton Poovey and husband, Michael Poovey, Sr.
She was grandmother “Mom” to David McAlister, Tammy McAlister Williams (Tony Williams), Michael Poovey, Jr. (Rachel Real Poovey) and William Ashley Poovey.
She was also “Mom” and great-grandmother to James David Butler, Jane Hollis Poovey, Michael Owan Poovey III, William Ashley Poovey Jr, Sarah Michele Poovey, Laura Rhyne Poovey, Leann Williams Holland and Lauren Williams McCord.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Visitation with the family will be at 9:00 a.m. Entombment will follow the service in Decatur City Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, William Harrison Winton and her infant son, William Harrison Winton, Jr. Also by her parents, James Norman and Georgenia Arantz Brown.
Mom owned and operated YoungLand Children’s Shop in downtown Decatur for many years where she made many lifetime friends. Mom and Pop were lifelong members of Ninth Street United Methodist Church.
Mom was alumni of Decatur High School (Riverside) where she was a cheerleader in 1934 and played basketball. She was Grand Marshal of the DHS Homecoming Parade in 2018. She was the first of four Generations of DHS graduates. She also loved football Saturdays watching the Crimson Tide.
A special thanks to her loving caregivers at Morningside Assisted Living and especially Bobbie and Dee. In addition, special thanks to Dr. Roger Moss and his entire staff for the love and care they have shown to Mom over many years.
Memorials can be made in her honor to the tax deductible, Ogle Society, c/o John Sturges, 1262 Brandywine Lane SE, Decatur, AL 35601.
