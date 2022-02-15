DECATUR — Jane Elgin Ashford Rowe passed away February 10, 2022 at age 93. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick Elgin Ashford, Jr. and Marguerite Locke Ashford of Courtland, Alabama, her husband, Alvah Leo Rowe, Jr., and her grandson, Conner Merrill Rowe, both of Decatur, Alabama.
She is survived by her three sons, Stephen Ashford Rowe, Frederick Elgin Rowe, and Alvah Leo Rowe, III. Steve and his wife, Julia Bradley Rowe have three children, Julia Rowe Cullimore (Jeremy), Marguerite Rowe Morris (Henry), and Stephen Bradley Rowe. Fred has two sons, Frederick Ashford Rowe and Gaines Elgin Rowe. Al has two daughters, Allen Ashford Rowe and Wiley Harrison Rowe. She also recently became a great-grandmother to Jeremiah Hood Rowe (Allen) in September 2020 and Alvah Theodore Cullimore (Julia) 2021.
Jane was born April 28, 1928 in Courtland, Alabama, where she lived until she married Leo on June 6, 1950. She was a graduate of Auburn University with a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and a member of Chi Omega. She taught first grade at Central Park School in Birmingham while her husband served in the U.S. Navy.
Her husband, Leo, was employed by Chemstrand Corporation in Decatur where they reared their children. Jane lived her life to the fullest, and among her many interests were travel, golf, birdwatching and sharing the joys of nature with her eight grandchildren by whom she was much loved. She was and active member of First Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. Jane was employed by Wheeler Basin Library and Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge. She also served as Regent of Stephen’ Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution, a Docent at the Huntsville Art Museum and was an active member of the Decatur Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Decatur Cotillion Club, Master Gardeners of Alabama, Alabama Wildflower Society and Birmingham Audubon Society.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Courtland Presbyterian Church or First Presbyterian Church of Decatur. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
