DECATUR — Jane Horne Young, age 75, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was a cosmetologist. Jane attended Fairview Baptist Church.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Shannon Horne and Rosa Lee Patton Horne; and brother, Michael Horne.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Young; son, Michael and Kim Young; and two grandchildren, Walker and Peyton Young.
Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time of 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers, with Joe McKaig officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers. com.
