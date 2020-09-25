DECATUR — Graveside service for Jane Ann Hall Reist, 80, of Decatur will be Saturday, September 26, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Burningtree Memorial Gardens with Reverend Ted Amey officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Reist, who died Thursday, September 23, 2020, at Morning Pointe Assisted Living, Brentwood, TN, was born December 31, 1939, in Jackson County, KY, to Oris Hall and Mattie Edwards Hall. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Daniel Francis Reist; her parents; one brother, Michael Hall.
She is survived by her son, Greg Reist (Cindy) of Decatur; daughter, Pam Reist Uhrman (Bob) of Brentwood, TN; one brother, Ronnie Hall of Hamilton, OH; five grandchildren, Robby Uhrman (Annie), Danny Uhrman (Tiffany), Lauren Reist, Ashton Reist Irle (John), and Elizabeth Reid DeKrurif (Andrew); and one great-granddaughter, Charlotte Jane Uhrman.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
