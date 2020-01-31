DECATUR — A Celebration of Life service for Janease Elliott, 58, of Decatur, AL will be held at noon on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Bell P.B. Church with Elder Benjamin Burt officiating and interment in Calvary Memorial Gardens. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to the service. Public viewing will be today 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Janease was born on November 6, 1961 in Lawrence County, AL to the late Jimmy and Bessie Mason and the Reverend W.T. Shackelford. She departed this life on January 25, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital-Decatur General Campus.
She attended schools in Lawrence County. She accepted Christ at an early age. Janease was affectionately called “Mother Love” by her family and close friends. “Mother Love” loved her family. Her favorite thing during the day was to watch “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless.” She loved to cook and was an excellent cook. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy and Bessie Key Mason and the Reverend William T. Shackelford and two brothers, Leslie Key and Willie Shackelford.
She leaves to cherish her precious memory: husband, Bobby Elliott Jr.; two sons, Corey Griffin and Randy Griffin; one daughter, Shanice Elliott, all of Decatur; nine sisters, Louise Smith (James), Trinity, AL, Mollie Pointer (Jonathan), Virginia Boykin, both of Hillsboro, AL, Addie Nettles (Frank), Regeana Shackelford of Decatur, Sarah Shackelford of Tuscumbia, AL, Teresa Shackelford of Boston, MA, Christine Graves (James) and Vivian McNeil, both of Savannah, GA; six brothers, Carnell Shackelford and Jerry Shackelford, both of Hillsboro, AL, Ronnie Nance and Hollis Shackelford (Menke), both of Decatur, Thomas Lee Shackelford (Joyce) of Chattanooga, TN and Paul Shackelford (Lekaysha) of Florence, AL; four sisters-in-law, Janice Thompson, Connie White and Dorothy Franklin (Chris), Darlene Shackelford of Chattanooga, TN; one brother-in-law, Albert Elliott, all of Decatur; five grandchildren, Brittany Taylor, Cody Jaggue, Amyiah Griffin, Ramell Griffin, Tylese Williams; three great-grandchildren, Makiyah Taylor, Derrick Hill, Jr and Crimson Hill; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.