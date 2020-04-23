SOMERVILLE — Ms. Janet Amy Roper Emrico, 54, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at her residence. She was born October 28, 1965, in California, to Benjamin Lawson Roper and Amy Omega Sampson Roper, who preceded her in death. She was a member of the wait-staff at Red Lobster.
Survivors include two daughters, Jill Velez-Noble and Josie McClellan; two stepsons, Allen Hill and Harley Hill; and four grandchildren, Kody Hill, Alexandria Hill, Sophia Hill and Thomas Bowen.
Her family will have a Memorial Service at a later date.
