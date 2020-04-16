MOULTON — Janet Bonnie McDonald, 67, died Sunday, April 12th at Decatur Morgan Hospital. There will not be a visitation. Burial will be in Ferguson Cemetery on Friday, April 17th at 10:00 a.m. with Brother Wendell Bennett officiating and Elliott’s Brown-Service Directing.
She was born June 17, 1952 in Lafayette, IN to Lloyd Blankenship and Laverine Butler. She was a loving wife, mother, Aunt Bonnie, Gransie and friend. She was office manager for 32 years at Dr. Rodney W. Harney Medical Practice and a member of Harmony Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Gary McDonald; children, Jeremy Lee, Shellie Lee Suber, Donna Blankenship and Deana Wills; grandchildren, Logan, Rachel and Nola Kate; great-grandchild, Marcos; four nieces, Kelsey, Kierstan, Kaitlyn and Karlie.
