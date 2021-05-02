HARTSELLE — Memorial service for Janet Gugliotta, 78, will be Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Howard Rodgers officiating. Peck Funeral Home assisting Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Gugliotta died on Friday, April 30, 2021 at her residence. She was born January 9, 1943, in Booneville, MS to Kelvis Box and Lottie Box Davis. Mrs. Gugliotta was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Hartselle, taught Sunday school, and was a member of choir and an Elder. In her younger years, she was active in the Jaycettes. She retired from Crestline Elementary in 2005 over 30 years of service. Special thanks to Dr. Rodney Harney for the wonderful care he has provided. Thank you to hospice for their support and care.
Survivors include her husband, Sam Gugliotta; daughters, Angela Gugliotta Brothers (Tommy) and Teresa Marie Cobb (Chuck); three grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
