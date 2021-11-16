KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE — Janet Hinkle Moebes of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on November 14, 2021 at Tennova-Knoxville. Daughter of JW and Lola Hinkle of Decatur, Alabama, Janet was a graduate of Decatur High School and Leslie College. Janet worked for the Federal EPA in Atlanta and Boston. An accomplished pianist and organist, Janet played for several churches in Decatur and Mobile.
She is survived by John Moebes, husband of 58 years, John Moebes Jr. of Chicago, Ben and Michelle Moebes of Atlanta, and grandchildren, Lilian, James, Jacob, and Kaitlin Moebes. Visitation will be held from 2 until service time at 2:30 PM at the Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 with graveside service to follow at Decatur Cemetery.
