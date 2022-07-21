DECATUR — Janet Appleton, 76, of Decatur passed peacefully on Monday, July 18, 2022. She was born to Onnie Hildreth and Eleanor Carmichael McCulloch on November 13, 1945 in Sylacauga Hospital. She lived in Decatur with her parents; older brother, Charles and baby sister, Elizabeth. She graduated from Decatur High School. She married the love of her life, Melvyn John Appleton on May 2, 1965. Janet worked for 30 years and retired from BellSouth. She then went to work part-time at Castner Knott for a few years and then part time at Re/Max of Decatur for eight years. She was a devoted and beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melvyn Appleton and his parents, Elmer and Pamela Appleton; sister, Elizabeth Sullins; sister-in-law, Peggy McCulloch; brother-in-law, Charles “Doug” Sullins, and son-in-law, Phillip Sampley.
Survivors include her brother, Charles (Susan) McCulloch; daughter, Johnna Stacey Appleton Sampley; son, Michael (Tonya) Appleton; grandson, Tyler (Ann Marie) Sampley and granddaughter, Kaitlyn Appleton.
Janet was a member at Deer Springs Baptist Church where she enjoyed sending out heartfelt cards and handling the calling ministry. Visitation will be at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home on Friday at 12:30 with funeral services starting at 2:00. Brother Greg Alred will be officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery where she will join her husband again. Pallbearers include Brian Appleton, Charles David McCulloch, Heath Green, Jamie Appleton, Lee Ragsdale and John Gilchrist.
In lieu of flowers, Janet requested donations to Deer Springs Baptist Church, Hospice of the Valley or any other charity of your choosing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.