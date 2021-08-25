FALKVILLE
Funeral service for Janet W. Woods, 69, will be Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church Falkville with Bro. Stephen Cannon officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Childers Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Woods died on Monday, August 23, 2021 at her residence. She was born June 8, 1952, in Morgan County to James Loyd Wallace, Sr. and Janie Belle Cowan Wallace. She was employed as an Accounting Clerk for the United States Army, prior to her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Woods; a daughter, Joni Woods; her parents, brothers, Joe Wallace and Loyd Wallace.
Survivors include sons, John Blackwood (Tabatha) and Jeremy Blackwood (Beth); daughters, Jana Kirkpatric and Michelle Reeves (Kerry); brother, Johnie Wallace; sister, Joyce Kirkpatrick (Frankie); seven grandsons, four granddaughters and three greatgrandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Brett Blackwood, Trevor Blackwood, Collin Blackwood, Paxton Reeves, Ryan Bradford and Kenny Brown.
Honorary Pallbearer will be David Halbrooks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.