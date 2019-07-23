HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Janette Yates Knox, 81, will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at McKendree Cemetery with Brother Charles Shaddix officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at graveside at McKendree Cemetery.
Mrs. Knox died on Monday, July 22, 2019 at her residence. She was born November 28, 1937, in Mobile County to Harold Flournoy Yates and Mable Steele Yates, who preceded her in death. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Hartselle since 1962. After graduating from Auburn University, she taught Home Economics for Baldwin County, Morgan County and Decatur City Schools. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, Oscar Lee Knox; one son, Harold Lee Knox; two daughters, Kimberly Knox Jared and Annette Knox Lawton; one sister, Joan Yates Jones; four grandchildren, Cody Greenwell, Haley Jared Blackwood, Matthew Grant Jared and Gavin Knox Jared.
Pallbearers will be Cody Greewell, Matthew Grant Jared, Gavin Knox Jared, Brett Blackwood, Matthew Jared and Mike Holmes.
In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
