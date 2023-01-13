DECATUR — Funeral service for Janice Dianne Vinson, 74, will be Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Danny Holmes officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Herring Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, January 13, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
