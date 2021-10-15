DECATUR — Janice Faye Thrasher, 77, of Decatur, AL, passed away on October 12, 2021, entering into her eternal rest surrounded by her loved ones.
Janice is survived by her brother, David Speakman; her four children, Lisa Marshall (Paul), Chris Groves (Kim), Mark Groves, and Clint Thrasher (Meaghan), and her five greatly adored grandchildren, Tyler Marshall (Samantha +1), Caleb Marshall, Elisabeth Marshall, Ayallah Thrasher, and Adylinn Thrasher.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and Curtis Speakman; her husband of 33 years, Percy Arnold Thrasher, and her brother, Ray Speakman.
Janice was affectionately known as Jan Jan, Grand Jan, or any number of other colorful names by her grandchildren. She lived a very full and tumultuous life. She struggled as we all do, but God’s grace ultimately and exceedingly abounded. Janice had an abiding love for her Lord Jesus Christ and her children and grandchildren. She championed Southern cuisine and made the best chocolate and biscuits under the sun. She will be greatly missed.
Should friends desire, contributions may be made to the Harold Coomer Evangelistic Association.
Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family. At The Family’s Request, All Services Will Be Private.
