DECATUR — Funeral for Janice Holmes Garrison, age 64, of Decatur, AL, will be Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Bryan Blass officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens.
Jan was called to heaven on Friday, January 28th, after a long illness. Jan was born October 28, 1957, to Freddie Shaw Holmes and Jean Bond Holmes in Greenwood, MS. She was preceded in death by her father.
Jan was a devoted wife and loving mother. She worked as a Programming Manager at South Western Communications in Decatur. She dearly loved her Sunday School “Misfits” class at Central Baptist Church, and these two groups of people in her life did so much for her during her battle with Leukemia. Jan touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
Jan is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Timothy Lee Garrison of Decatur, and two sons, Christopher Lee Garrison (Jenna) of Austin, Texas, and Jeffrey Shaw Garrison (Beth) of Priceville; one sister, Terri Holmes Zills of Decatur; one brother, Rick Holmes (Sandra) of Madison; four grandchildren, Brylee Betancourt, Weston Dutton, Callen Garrison, and Sawyer Garrison; one great-grandchild, Jaxon Betancourt; nephew, Joshua Zills and niece, Allison Holmes.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Garrison, Jenna Garrison, Jeffrey Garrison, Terri Zills, Joshua Zills, and Freddie Steele.
In lieu of flowers, the Garrison family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Harold Coomer Ministries, 4th Avenue, Decatur, AL at www.haroldcoomer.com.
