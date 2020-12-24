BAILEYTON — Funeral service for Janice Lang Grant, 70, will be today, December 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Gum Springs Baptist Church with Brother Anthony Patterson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Gum Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the church.
Mrs. Grant died on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. She was born March 13, 1950, in Morgan County to James Earl Lang, Jr. and Ruth Davis Lang. Mrs. Grant retired from Eva Bank where she worked in Operations. She was preceded in death by her parents. Mrs. Grant was a faithful member of Gum Springs Baptist Church and was a loving, giving person. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved Alabama football.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Norman Grant; son, Kevin Grant (Shelia); daughter, Paula Glenn (Tony); two brothers, Kenny Lang (Lavonda) and Dwight Lang (Lisa); three sisters, Barbara Maze, Judy Sivley (Larry) and Denise Day (Gaylon); two grandchildren, Brittany Russell (Marcus) and Anthony Groover; two great-grandchildren, Charlie Russell and Henry Russell.
Pallbearers will be Marcus Russell, Gaylon Day, Caleb Weems, Mike Winton, Eddie Baker and Jay Sivley.
