DECATUR — Janice Marie Roberts, 74, of Decatur, Alabama passed away on September 25, 2019. She is survived by sister, Myra Ashley of Decatur; five children, Linda Woods of Huntsville, Andrea Dean of Athens, Connie Rix of Cranston, Rhode Island, Deanna Hudgins of Tanner, Joseph Roberts of Decatur and four grandchildren.
Ms. Roberts was a gifted storyteller whose unique observations of family history and life will be forever missed.
Visitation will be today October 1, 2019 from 12:30 until 2:30 p.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel with a service at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
