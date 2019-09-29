DECATUR — Janice Marie Roberts, 74, of Decatur Alabama passed away on September 25, 2019.
She is survived by sister, Mayra Ashley of Decatur; five children, Linda Woods of Huntsville Alabama, Andrea Dean of Athens Alabama, Connie Rix of Cranston Road Island, Deanna Hudgins of Tanner Alabama, Joseph Roberts of Decatur Alabama; and four grandchildren.
Ms. Roberts was a gifted storyteller whose unique observations of family history and life will be forever missed.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Ridout’s Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel. The service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery.
