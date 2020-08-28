DECATUR — Janice Sherrill Gilliam, 76, passed away August 25, 2020. She was born March 16, 1944 in Lawrence County to B.B. Sherrill and Julia Ligon Sherrill. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, 2:00 pm at Decatur Baptist Church, Pastor Doug Ripley officiating and Ridout’s Brown-Service directing. A graveside service will follow at Midway Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ann Terry and Johnnie Terry. She was only six months old when her father was killed in WWII. She is survived by Jimmy C. Gilliam, her husband of 59 years; her children, Jeff Gilliam (Terri), Jonna Hartman (Vic), and Lisa Brennan (Austin). Grandchildren, Shannon and Luke Brennan; Andrew and Timothy Gilliam; Katie Parnell.
Janice was a loving wife, mother and grandmother whose faith guided her daily. When her grandchildren would visit, she wanted their time at her house to be special. Taking them on adventures and creating memories that would be with them forever. She was Aunt Jan to eight nieces, two nephews, ten great-nieces and four great-nephews and Mrs. Jan to many others.
She was a great cook and loved preparing meals for her family and those in need. Her kindness and love for others was ever present in her life. She spent countless hours praying for her children, grandchildren, family and friends.
She was our Momma, Gigi, Grammy, our counselor, teacher and best friend. We will forever have a hole in our hearts that can only be filled with the love and mercy of our Heavenly Father and the joy that we will see her again in Heaven.
“Her children arise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.” Proverbs 31:28
Due to the current pandemic for the safety of everyone, there will be no visitation before the service.
