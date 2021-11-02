HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Janie A. Powers, 78, will be today, November 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM at at Flint Creek Cemetery in Vinemont with Brother Ben Bates officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No public visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Powers died on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at her residence. She was born May 7, 1943, in Cullman County to James David Taylor and Dorothy Mae Burns Taylor.
She attended Promiseland Church in Hartselle, Alabama. She was raised as a Baptist in Cullman and was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church, where she attended with her mother, brother and sisters. She loved spending time with family and friends, was an avid gardener, and loved her flowers in her yard. She took the time to decorate her home for every season and loved shopping.
In 1994, she met and married Larry Dan Powers, which made for a happy and joyous life for not only her, but all of our family. They will both be missed dearly. She was employed by Monsanto, in Production, until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Powers; two sons, James Thomas Dunn and Patrick Joseph Dunn; sister, JoAnn Sachs and her parents.
Survivors include her son, Herman “Peanut” Dunn (Michele); stepson, Dan DeFoe (April); daughter, Jan Wilson (Michael); brother, Billy Taylor; sisters, Pat Bedingfield (Jimmy), Linda Elrod; grandchildren, Brett Wilson, Chris Dunn (Amanda); stepgrandson, Dustin Wren; great-grandchildren, Sidni Dunn, Kane Dunn, Ava DeFoe; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers will be Scott Bedingfield, Tojo Powers, Josh Taylor, Jeremy Taylor, Austin Powers and Jacob Bedingfield.
