DECATUR — A Memorial Service for Janie Diane Hudson, 70, will be at Flint Baptist Church at 11:30 AM on Saturday, July 16, 2022 with Brother Wendall Bennett officiating. Peck Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mrs. Hudson died on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born December 7, 1951, in Georgia to Robert Griffith and Mamie Douglas Griffith.
She was a dedicated wife of 52 years, a loving mother and Nana and a very good cook. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She always put others first. She loved hummingbirds and butterflies and her two best friends, Debbie and Delores. She was employed by Applied Industrial Industries, prior to her retirement. She was a member of Flint Baptist Church. Her parents preceded her in death.
Family would like to thank the Staff of the 4th floor at Decatur Morgan Hospital and the Staff at CCI for taking care of our loved one. Also “Thank You” to Flint Baptist Church for allowing our Mom to be a part of your church family.
Survivors include her husband, John Hudson; daughters, Michelle Aguilar (Steve) and Tammy Hudson; brothers, Robert Griffith, Jr. and Jeff Griffith; sisters, Elaine Laughridge (Donald) and Betty Dover; and grandchildren, Nicholas Farmer (Lizette), Jose Aguilar (Alexis) and Jon Keith.
Please deliver any flowers, plants or throws to Flint Baptist Church @ 4119 US Hwy 31, Decatur, Alabama 35603.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.