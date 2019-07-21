MOULTON — Funeral for Janie Divert, 69, of Moulton will be Monday, July 22, 2019, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 11 a.m. with Denny Bowling officiating. Burial will be in Red Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Divert, who died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her residence, was born, June 10, 1950, to Edward Kirby and Elsie Priest Kirby. She was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Crow; parents; two brothers, James Kirby and Eddie Kirby; and sister, Dora Kirby.
Survivors include husband, Mark Divert; son, Michael (Becky) Crow; daughter, Tammy Crow; sister, Mary Francis Shaw; six grandchildren, Kellie (Timothy) Keenum, Aalyiah Crow, Aundria Crow, Dallas Crow, Emili Crow, and Natalee Crow; great-grandchildren, Dakota Keenum, Logan Keenum, Savannah Keenum, and Cayson Keenum.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
