DECATUR — Funeral service for Janie Poston Carver, 90, of Decatur, will be Sunday, January 3, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Darrin McNish and Bro. Pearl Jenkins officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Carver, who died Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at her daughter’s residence, was born January 20, 1930, in Buckeye, LA, to James Henderson Poston and Minerva Louise Denny Poston. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur L. Carver, one son, Rodney Carver, one brother, and four sisters. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Carver was an LPN and certified Operating Room Technician for Decatur General Hospital.
She is survived by her son, Reginald Carver (Linda Eaton) of Decatur; four daughters, Judy Mitchell (Billy) of Moulton, Paula Batchelor (Wendell) of Decatur, Diane Smith (Randy) of Hartselle, and Angel Campbell (Clay) of Cottonwood; eight grandsons, Lee Carver, Faron Davis, Eric Davis, Michael Smith, Craig Johnson, Justin Shaver, Daniel Shaver, and Kelly Alexander; one granddaughter, Jayna Alexander; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and two sisters, Sadie Linzay of Woodworth, LA and Janice Wilcox of Pineville, LA.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Community South Church of God, 4011 Spring Ave. SW, Decatur, AL 35603.
