MOUNT HOPE
Mrs. Janie Ruth Smith, 71, of Mount Hope, Alabama, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at her home. Born in Russellville, Alabama, she had lived in the Mount Hope area for the past 51 years and was a member of Rock Springs Mitchell Memorial Presbyterian Church. She was a homemaker and a devoted mother and grandmother.
Visitation with family and friends will be today, September 4, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon at Rock Springs Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will begin at noon at the church with Jonathan Henderson and Deb Williams officiating. Burial will be in Mount Hope Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be nephews.
Survivors include her children, Michelle Daniel and husband, Brett of Mount Hope and James Christopher Smith and wife, Melanie of Birmingham; siblings, Glenda Pearson and husband, Jimmy, Darlene Fortner and husband, Scottie, Bud Seay, Jeff Seay and wife, Tina and Mike Seay and wife, Charlotte; grandchildren, Paige Daniel, Lauren Daniel and Olivia Smith; brothers and sisters in marriage, DeWayne and Linda Smith, Bobby and Pam Campbell, and Angie Smith; and other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, James “Jimmy” Smith; parents, Ralph and Arlenia Seay; siblings, Pete Seay, Burns Seay, Bill Seay, John Seay, Patsy Seay and Ricky Seay; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Gilbert and Jean Smith.
Memorials may be made to either Rock Springs Mitchell Memorial Presbyterian Church or the American Cancer Society.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
