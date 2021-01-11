Willie Carter, 1 p.m., New Life Cemetery, Town Creek
Doris Crayton, noon, Calvary Memorial Gardens
Samuel Dietz, 1:30 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Carolyn Dotson, 2:30 p.m., Raper Cemetery, Danville
Mildred Dutton, 12 p.m., Midway Memorial Gardens
Jerry Hill, 2 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery
Mike Hill, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home
Shelbie Keenum, 2 p.m., Decatur City Cemetery
Chuck Sutton, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
