Paralee Blaxton, 11 a.m., Johnson Chapel Cemetery
Larry Clemons, 2 p.m., Limestone Memorial Gardens
Mike Landrum, 1 p.m., Calvary Assembly
Rev. Jacequeline Morrow, 1 p.m., Decatur City Cemetery
Kashmir Orr, 2 p.m., Canaan Community Christian Church
Martha Pettway, 11 a.m., Decatur City Cemetery
James Scott, 1 p.m., Gatlin Cemetery, Ardmore
Reuel Way, 2 p.m., Midway Memorial Gardens
