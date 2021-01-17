Kevin Brown, 2 p.m., Valhermoso Holiness Cemetery
Shonari Cross, 1 p.m., Sterrs Cemetery, Decatur
Ray Dawson, 2:30 p.m., Mount Hope Methodist Cemetery
Hershel Dunn, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral home, Hartselle
Lavern Harris, 2 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
Kenny Lang, 2 p.m., Gum Springs Baptist Church
Horace Roberts, 2-4, Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home
