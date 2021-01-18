Margaret Ashford, 11 a.m., Rocky Hill Cemetery
Evie Coley, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
James Davis, 12 p.m., Jackson Memory Chapel, Town Creek
Roger Engle, 2 p.m., Bethlehem Baptist Cemetery
Mark Farmer, 11 a.m., Oak Grove FCM Church
Laverne Harris, 2 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home
Leo Shultz Jr., 2 p.m., Fergason Cemetery
Jeff Turney, 6-8 memorial, Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
