David Abernathy, 11 a.m., Gatlin Cemetery
Donita Alexander, 11 a.m., Alexander Welborn Cemetery
Toots Blakely, 2 p.m., Mount Pleasant Cemetery
Harriettie Carter, 12 p.m., Rocky Hill Cemetery, Town Creek
Wanda Holland, 3:30 p.m., Friendship Baptist Church, Cemetery, Upshaw
Jeremy Lancaster, 11 a.m., Shoal Creek Baptist Church
Margaret Murphy, 2 p.m., Bell Springs Cemetery
Ricky Riddle, 2 p.m., Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home
Irene Woodall, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
